New player linked to Detroit Lions in latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft

For a while, it seemed like the Detroit Lions were destined to land EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

That is until Hutchinson dominated the NFL Scouting Combine and it seems like a foregone conclusion that the Jacksonville Jaguars will land him with the No. 1 overall pick.

If Hutchinson does go No. 1 overall, which direction will the Lions go? Will they take a swing at S Kyle Hamilton? Maybe they will take the former consensus No. 1 prospect, Kayvon Thibodeaux. Or, will they be bold and roll the dice on QB Malik Willis?

Those seem to be the players that have been mentioned the most as of late for the Lions but Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press has another player in mind.

On Thursday, Birkett released his 2022 NFL Mock Draft 3.0 and he has the Lions selecting EDGE Jermaine Johnson out of Florida State.

Here is what Birkett has to say about the pick.

I’m probably on an island with this pick, and I believe the Lions would prefer Hutchinson to anyone else in the draft. But Johnson had a standout season at Florida State and the Lions loved him at the Senior Bowl. I don’t think Kayvon Thibodeaux would be the right fit in Dan Campbell’s locker room, and Johnson provides more positional value than safety Kyle Hamilton and is a safer bet than quarterback Malik Willis.

With the No. 32 pick, Birkett has the Lions selecting WR George Pickens and at No. 34, he has them going with LB Damone Clark.

Personally, I would not be thrilled at all with any of these three picks as I believe they would all be a reach.