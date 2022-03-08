Jim Harbaugh says Michigan defensive lineman could be next Aidan Hutchinson

“Mazi Smith — right off the jump, Mazi Smith is playing really well. Expecting great things from Mazi. He looks tremendous. Kris Jenkins, Taylor Upshaw — a whole list of guys we’re really excited about. Braiden McGregor — Mike Morris.

Yeah, the state of Michigan football is scary good right now. Mike Morris could be the next Aidan Hutchinson, Ojabo. There’s some really exciting things going on on the defensive line.”

In 2021, Morris had just 16 tackles and one sack in 10 games with the Wolverines so it sure would be a pleasant surprise if he come anywhere close to producing like Hutchinson and Ojabo did this past season.