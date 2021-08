Well, this isn’t the news that the New York Giants wanted to hear.

Veteran tight end Levine Toiolo suffered a torn Achilles at practice today, and will be unavailable for the entire 2021 season:

Giants TE Levine Toilolo has a torn Achilles’ tendon, ending his season. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) August 4, 2021

In 16 games (two starts) for the Giants last season, Toilolo took 276 offensive snaps, hauling in five receptions for 46 yards, along with 152 snaps on special teams.