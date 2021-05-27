New York Knicks punish fan for spitting on Atlanta Hawks G Trae Young

Sharing is caring!

UPDATE:

The New York Knicks have released a statement saying the fan did indeed spit at Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and that he is has been banned indefinitely from Madison Square Garden.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

If you happened to catch Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, you are well aware that Knicks fans are not too fond of Hawks guard, Trae Young. (Click here if you missed their profanity-laced chant from the other night).

Well, during Game 2 of the series, which the Knicks won to tie the series at a game apiece, it appeared as if a fan spit in the direction of Young while he was inbounding a pass.

As you will see in the video below, the spit (we assume) flew over the shoulder (and maybe partially on the shoulder) of the date (we assume) of rapper 50 Cent and towards Young.

Following the game, Young, who was made aware of the incident, tweeted at 50 Cent to ask, “y’all good?”