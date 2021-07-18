New York Mets lose superstar pitcher Jacob deGrom to injury

Sharing is caring!

Jacob deGrom has not only been dominant in 2021 but he is having what is arguably the most dominant season by a pitcher in Major League Baseball history.

In 15 starts this season, deGrom is 7-2 with a league-best 1.08 ERA and a league-best 0.554 WHIP. He has also struck out a league-best 14.3 batters per nine innings and a league-best 1.1 walks per nine innings.

But, according to New York Mets manager Luis Rojas, deGrom is heading to the IL with forearm tightness.

#Mets are placing RHP Jacob DeGrom in the IL with forearm tightness, manager Luis Rojas announced. — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) July 18, 2021

We certainly wish deGrom a speedy recovery because he sure has been a lot of fun to watch!