NFL Announces 34 Compensatory Picks for 2024 NFL Draft

Here are the compensatory picks for 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL’s recent announcement has brought into focus the compensatory picks for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, revealing a structured approach to maintaining competitive balance across the league. This year, 34 compensatory picks have been distributed, enriching the draft selection pool for several teams, although the Detroit Lions will not be among those receiving an extra selection for the second consecutive year.

Special Recognition for Rams and 49ers

Two noteworthy compensatory selections at the end of the third round have been awarded to the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. This honor is in recognition of these franchises’ contributions to promoting diversity within the league’s leadership ranks, as they had minority employees hired by other clubs as either a head coach or primary football executive. These special picks underscore the NFL’s commitment to enhancing equal employment opportunities, an initiative strengthened by the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Eligibility for Compensatory Picks

The league allocates compensatory picks based on a formula that evaluates the free agents a team loses versus those it acquires. Positioned from Round 3 to Round 7, these picks are calculated by considering factors such as the players’ salaries, playing time, and postseason accolades. This system is designed to offer teams a form of compensation for the loss of valuable free agents, ensuring a measure of parity within the NFL.

Full List of Awarded Compensatory Picks

The NFL has provided the complete list of teams and their compensatory picks for this year’s draft, including special compensatory selections marked with an asterisk:

ROUND 3

96) Jacksonville Jaguars

97) Philadelphia Eagles

98) Los Angeles Rams*

99) San Francisco 49ers*

ROUND 4

132) San Francisco 49ers

133) Buffalo Bills

134) Baltimore Ravens

ROUND 5

167) New Orleans Saints

168) Green Bay Packers

169) New Orleans Saints

170) Philadelphia Eagles

171) Philadelphia Eagles

172) Kansas City Chiefs

173) Dallas Cowboys

174) New Orleans Saints

175) San Francisco 49ers

ROUND 6

208) Cincinnati Bengals

209) Los Angeles Rams

210) Philadelphia Eagles

211) San Francisco 49ers

212) Jacksonville Jaguars

213) Los Angeles Rams

214) Cincinnati Bengals

215) San Francisco 49ers

216) Dallas Cowboys

217) Los Angeles Rams

218) New York Jets

219) Green Bay Packers

220) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ROUND 7

253) Los Angeles Chargers

254) Los Angeles Rams

255) Green Bay Packers

256) New York Jets

257) New York Jets

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The NFL has announced 34 compensatory picks for the 2024 draft, excluding the Detroit Lions for the second year. Special compensatory picks were awarded to the Rams and 49ers as part of an effort to promote diversity within NFL leadership. Compensatory picks are calculated based on a formula considering free agents lost and acquired, from Round 3 to Round 7.

The Bottom Line

The allocation of 34 compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft adds a layer of strategy and anticipation for teams as they prepare to bolster their rosters. While the Detroit Lions miss out this year, the additional picks offer other teams opportunities to find hidden gems in the later rounds. This system not only compensates teams for their losses but also encourages careful long-term planning and roster management, keeping the league’s competitive balance in check.