NFL Announces 34 Compensatory Picks for 2024 NFL Draft

Here are the compensatory picks for 2024 NFL Draft
The NFL’s recent announcement has brought into focus the compensatory picks for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, revealing a structured approach to maintaining competitive balance across the league. This year, 34 compensatory picks have been distributed, enriching the draft selection pool for several teams, although the Detroit Lions will not be among those receiving an extra selection for the second consecutive year.
Special Recognition for Rams and 49ers
Two noteworthy compensatory selections at the end of the third round have been awarded to the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. This honor is in recognition of these franchises’ contributions to promoting diversity within the league’s leadership ranks, as they had minority employees hired by other clubs as either a head coach or primary football executive. These special picks underscore the NFL’s commitment to enhancing equal employment opportunities, an initiative strengthened by the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Eligibility for Compensatory Picks
The league allocates compensatory picks based on a formula that evaluates the free agents a team loses versus those it acquires. Positioned from Round 3 to Round 7, these picks are calculated by considering factors such as the players’ salaries, playing time, and postseason accolades. This system is designed to offer teams a form of compensation for the loss of valuable free agents, ensuring a measure of parity within the NFL.
Full List of Awarded Compensatory Picks
The NFL has provided the complete list of teams and their compensatory picks for this year’s draft, including special compensatory selections marked with an asterisk:
ROUND 3
96) Jacksonville Jaguars
97) Philadelphia Eagles
98) Los Angeles Rams*
99) San Francisco 49ers*
ROUND 4
132) San Francisco 49ers
133) Buffalo Bills
134) Baltimore Ravens
ROUND 5
167) New Orleans Saints
168) Green Bay Packers
169) New Orleans Saints
170) Philadelphia Eagles
171) Philadelphia Eagles
172) Kansas City Chiefs
173) Dallas Cowboys
174) New Orleans Saints
175) San Francisco 49ers
ROUND 6
208) Cincinnati Bengals
209) Los Angeles Rams
210) Philadelphia Eagles
211) San Francisco 49ers
212) Jacksonville Jaguars
213) Los Angeles Rams
214) Cincinnati Bengals
215) San Francisco 49ers
216) Dallas Cowboys
217) Los Angeles Rams
218) New York Jets
219) Green Bay Packers
220) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ROUND 7
253) Los Angeles Chargers
254) Los Angeles Rams
255) Green Bay Packers
256) New York Jets
257) New York Jets
TL;DR (too long didn’t read)
- The NFL has announced 34 compensatory picks for the 2024 draft, excluding the Detroit Lions for the second year.
- Special compensatory picks were awarded to the Rams and 49ers as part of an effort to promote diversity within NFL leadership.
- Compensatory picks are calculated based on a formula considering free agents lost and acquired, from Round 3 to Round 7.
The Bottom Line
The allocation of 34 compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft adds a layer of strategy and anticipation for teams as they prepare to bolster their rosters. While the Detroit Lions miss out this year, the additional picks offer other teams opportunities to find hidden gems in the later rounds. This system not only compensates teams for their losses but also encourages careful long-term planning and roster management, keeping the league’s competitive balance in check.