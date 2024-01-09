NFL assigns experienced referee for upcoming Detroit Lions playoff game

Fears alleviated: NFL assigns experienced referee to work the upcoming Detroit Lions playoff game at Ford Field.

As if they haven't already endured enough punishment over the years, the Detroit Lions faced another setback from the NFL when referee Brad Allen screwed up what was a successful two-point conversion. Concerned Lions fans worried about a repeat of questionable officiating can breathe a sigh of relief, as the NFL assigns experienced referee Craig Wrolstad to work the game.

Craig Wrolstad is an experienced and respected official

Wrolstad's experience is a welcome addition, offering reassurance to Lions fans worried about the officiating potentially impacting this crucial game.

Football Zebras wrote the following in their preview of each official named for the NFL's upcoming playoffs schedule:

“Craig Wrolstad is the referee, who is in his 21st season and 10th as referee. This is his 14th postseason assignment, including 7 Wild Card Playoffs, 4 Divisional Playoffs, 2 Conference Championships, and Super Bowl XLVII. His Super Bowl assignment was as a field judge.”

Wrolstad is recognized for a more measured approach to officiating, averaging 9.94 penalty flags per game.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions host the Los Angeles Rams in the 1st playoff game in Ford Field history this weekend For Detroit Lions fans concerned about the quality of officiating, the NFL has assigned experienced referee Crag Wrolstad to work the game Wrolstad is the 2nd most experienced referee who will be working this weekend's slate of playoff games and is known for his measured approach to penalty flags

Bottom Line: Lions fans' nerves calmed?

It's no secret that the Lions have earned more than their fair share of questionable calls from the referees over the years, perhaps none more infamous than a pass interference penalty flag being picked up during the playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 at AT&T Stadium.

Fortunately, it seems Detroit won't need to be concerned over the prospect of poor officiating during their most crucial game in recent memory.