NFL Hits Amon-Ra St. Brown With Absurd Fine

In what can only be described as a baffling decision by the NFL, Detroit Lions‘ promising wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been slapped with a hefty fine for his actions in last week's game against the Chicago Bears. The fine, a staggering $43,709, was imposed for a block that occurred in the first quarter when the Lions were trailing 7-0.

The Controversial Block

The block in question, where St. Brown was cited for “lowering his head” to initiate contact, has raised more than a few eyebrows. If you watch the video of the play, it's clear that St. Brown was engaging in what appeared to be a standard blocking technique. There was no evident malicious intent or egregious violation of safety protocols. It was the kind of block that happens numerous times in any given game.

St. Brown is wearing No. 14 here. The league has been cracking down on lowering the head to initiate contact. pic.twitter.com/8vJ5MLgeK4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 25, 2023

A Disproportionate Financial Burden

What makes this fine particularly egregious is the financial burden it places on St. Brown. With an annual base salary of just $940,000, translating to about $55,294 per game, this fine eats up a whopping 79% of his game check. For a player not on a blockbuster contract, such a fine is not just a slap on the wrist; it's a significant financial hit. This raises questions about the fairness and proportionality of fines levied by the NFL, especially against players who aren't among the top earners in the league.

An Overreach by the NFL?

This incident with St. Brown may well reignite the debate over the NFL's disciplinary measures and their consistency. It's one thing to enforce rules to ensure player safety, which is paramount, but another to hand out punishments that seem disproportionate to the infraction, especially when the action in question is part of the rough-and-tumble nature of football. There's a fine line between maintaining the integrity and safety of the game and overly penalizing players for actions that are part and parcel of the sport.

The Bottom Line: BS Fine by the NFL

As the Lions and their fans grapple with this decision, it's hard not to feel that Amon-Ra St. Brown has been unfairly penalized. In a league where player safety is rightly prioritized, there still needs to be a balance struck between protecting players and recognizing the inherent physicality of football. This fine, representing a significant portion of St. Brown's game check, seems to tip that balance unfavorably, raising questions about the consistency and fairness of the NFL's disciplinary system. The hope is that this incident will lead to a more balanced approach in the future, one that considers the context and intent behind each play.