Amon-Ra St. Brown blasts Chicago Bears: St. Brown did not hold back after the Lions stormed back for a 31-26 win in Week 11.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown didn't hold back his thoughts in a post-game podcast with his brother, Equanimeous St. Brown, who plays for the Chicago Bears. Following the Lions' stunning comeback victory, trailing 26-14 at one point, Amon-Ra called the Bears “choke artists.” This bold statement came during their weekly podcast, for the 33rd Team.

What Did Amon-Ra St. Brown Say?

While talking about Sunday's game, Amon-Ra did not hold back one bit as he blasted the Bears.

“You guys are some choke artists,” Amon-Ra St. Brown said. 

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Amon-Ra St. Brown's candid comment on a podcast labels the Bears as “choke artists” following the Lions' comeback win.
  2. The remark was made in a light-hearted exchange with his brother, Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.
  3. Amon-Ra's statement highlights the intense rivalry and personal emotions involved in NFL games.
Bottom Line – Rivalry, Family, and Football Entwined

The exchange between the St. Brown brothers on their podcast exemplifies a fascinating aspect of sports where family ties intertwine with team rivalries. Amon-Ra St. Brown's bold statement to his brother post-victory not only adds spice to the Lions-Bears rivalry but also illustrates the multifaceted relationships within the NFL. It's moments like these that add depth to the game, revealing the human side of the athletes behind the helmets. With that being said, Amon-Ra is 100% correct on his analysis of the Bears!

