NFL Network sources say Detroit Lions could trade Matthew Stafford

Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Detroit Lions News

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Let me begin by saying that I am not buying any of these reports/rumors, regardless of the source.

That being said, another report/rumor has surfaced that the Detroit Lions could trade quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

The latest comes from Dave Dameshek of the NFL Network, who posted the following tweet on Super Bowl Sunday.

That tweet got Dameshek an interview with Matt Dery on the Locked on Lions Podcast on Tuesday.

During the interview, Dameshek was aksed about his Stafford trade tweet and he said he has heard the Lions could trade him.

“I have heard from people who would legitimately know that that’s something that’s been talked about in the last, at minimum, in the last week,” Dameshek said on the Locked on Lions podcast.

Dameshek did acknowledge that trading Stafford would result in a $32 million dead-cap hit in 2020 and that since the Lions (specifically Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn) are in a win-now position, they are unlikely to pull the trigger.

That being said, Matthew Stafford is not going anywhere. At least not this year.

