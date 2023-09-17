NFL refs screw Detroit Lions during OT loss to Seahawks

Here we go again. On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions suffered a tough loss to the Seattle Seahawks by a core of 37-31 in overtime. In fact, the Lions did not even get an opportunity to touch the ball in overtime as the Seahawks marched down the field and scored a touchdown. But, as you are about to see below, the refs screwed the Lions by missing an obvious hold.

What In The World?

Take a look at the final play of the game as Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson is blatantly held while attempting to rush Seahawks QB, Geno Smith.

How in the world did the refs not see that obvious hold on Hutchinson?!?!

Why it Matters

Had the penalty been called, it would have forced the Seahawks into a 3rd and 12, rather than scoring a walk-off touchdown against the Lions. Since the NFL rule states that if a team scores a touchdown in overtime, the game is over, the Lions did not even get to touch the football in the extra period.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line:

