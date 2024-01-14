What the Packers destroying the Cowboys means for the Detroit Lions playoff path

The Packers destroying the Cowboys will have implications on the Detroit Lions' playoff path.

While fans of the Detroit Lions typically don't root for a division rival, there's a unique satisfaction in witnessing the self-proclaimed “America's Team,” the Dallas Cowboys, getting badly outplayed on their own home turf. The Green Bay Packers took a shocking 27-7 lead into halftime at AT&T Stadium en route to a 48-32 win, calling into question the future of head coach Mike McCarthy with the Cowboys. Additionally, the game carries ramifications for the Detroit Lions playoff path.

The Packers destroying the Cowboys raised eyebrows everywhere

The Cowboys, entering the contest as the NFC's No. 2 playoff seed and favored to win a 17th consecutive game at home, were met with determined opposition from the visiting Packers. Aaron Jones concluded a 75-yard, 12-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, providing Green Bay with an early advantage.

The momentum continued for the Packers. Cornerback Jaire Alexander intercepted Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's pass, intended for Brandin Cooks, setting the stage for another Aaron Jones touchdown, extending Green Bay's lead to two scores.

Quarterback Jordan Love orchestrated a 10-play, 93-yard drive, concluding it with a touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks. The discontent from the crowd at AT&T Stadium escalated further. Prescott's second interception of the first half proved to be even more costly, as Darnell Savage returned it 64 yards for a touchdown, intensifying the frustration among the home fans.

DAK PRESCOTT PICK SIX



Television cameras consistently alternated between shots of coach Mike McCarthy and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, both of whom appeared utterly bewildered by the unfolding events for their team.

Green Bay would continue its offensive onslaught, eventually putting 48 points on the scoreboard and surviving a late-game push by Dallas. The Packers advanced with a 48-32 victory, while the Cowboys are once again facing an early end to their season that began with heavy expectations.

Green Bay's win affects the Detroit Lions playoff path

Following the Packers' victory, the playoff path for the Detroit Lions became clearer. A win against the Los Angeles Rams tonight at home would set them up to face the winner of tomorrow's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Detroit secures a victory, the subsequent game would be held at Ford Field. However, if the Rams win tonight, the winner of the Eagles/Bucs matchup will host the Rams in the next round.

Had Dallas won tonight, the Lions would have returned to AT&T Stadium next week to try and avenge their controversial loss late last month.

Bottom Line: The Lions must take care of business first

Before any of the aforementioned scenarios can be officially determined to settle the Detroit Lions playoff path, they must first focus on their immediate task at hand – defeating former quarterback Matthew Stafford and the rest of the Los Angeles Rams tonight at Ford Field. Only after securing this victory can they entertain the prospect of hosting a second playoff game in as many weeks.

