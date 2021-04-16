NFL Senior Executive reveals Detroit Lions 2021 NFL Draft plan

Sharing is caring!

If Brad Holmes truly wants to hit his first NFL Draft as GM of the Detroit Lions out of the park, in my opinion, he has to find a way to trade down in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

According to one NFL Senior Executive, that is exactly what Holmes is trying to do.

From The Athletic:

Detroit traded Stafford to the Rams in January for quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round selections and a third-round pick this year, but one senior executive said the Lions are looking for another deal and trying to move down from No. 7.

While Chase, Waddle or Sewell would help immediately, Detroit could take advantage of teams aching for a quarterback, wide receiver or Sewell, who could also benefit the Lions. New GM Brad Holmes acquired Goff from his old team for the purpose of giving the No. 1 pick in 2016 a new starting opportunity.

As for the trade market, the Eagles are exploring a move into the top 10 despite having just dropped from No. 6 to No. 12. Having acquired a first-round pick in 2022 from the Dolphins, the Eagles could move up and still net more assets.

Nation, are you rooting for a trade down to occur for the No. 7 overall pick or are you hoping the Lions take a certain player when they are on the clock?