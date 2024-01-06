NFL team set to make another run at Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is emerging as a hot commodity in the NFL head coaching carousel. Last year, the Carolina Panthers expressed interest in interviewing Johnson for their head coaching position, but he declined due to family considerations. This year, Johnson's stock has risen even higher, as he is widely recognized for his contributions to the Lions' success over the past two seasons.

May As Well Try Again

According to a report from Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network, the Panthers are planning to make another run at landing Johnson as their head coach.

“Johnson came into the season as the unquestioned top head coaching candidate, and he remains that guy,” Caplan writes. “He’ll be the top candidate on the Carolina Panthers list, sources said, for the second straight year among many teams that will want to talk to him.”

The Big Picture: Rising Star in the Coaching Ranks

At just 38 years old, Ben Johnson stands out not just for his youthful energy but also for his profound understanding of the game. Described as ‘wise beyond his years' by sources who have worked with him, Johnson's approach to offensive strategy and team management has put him at the forefront of head coaching candidates. His decision to stay with the Lions last season, prioritizing family, speaks to his character and values, further enhancing his appeal as a potential head coach.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Ben Johnson is a top candidate for NFL head coaching roles, especially with the Carolina Panthers. His successful tenure with the Lions, particularly his work with QB Jared Goff, has garnered league-wide attention. Despite being relatively young at 38, Johnson is considered ready to lead a team, bringing wisdom and innovation.

The Bottom Line – Johnson's Moment to Shine

As the NFL's coaching search intensifies, Ben Johnson‘s name is one that teams, particularly the Carolina Panthers, are keenly interested in. His transformation of the Lions' offense and his ability to maximize the talents of players like Jared Goff highlight his coaching acumen. While the Lions would undoubtedly want to retain his services, the lure of a head coaching position could be a decisive factor for Johnson. His potential move would be a significant shift in the NFL coaching landscape, marking the ascent of one of the league's most promising offensive minds.