Detroit Sports Nation Logo

NFL team set to make another run at Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson

NFL team set to make another run at Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson. Photo Credit - Detroit Lions YouTube

NFL team set to make another run at Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is emerging as a hot commodity in the NFL head coaching carousel. Last year, the Carolina Panthers expressed interest in interviewing Johnson for their head coaching position, but he declined due to family considerations. This year, Johnson's stock has risen even higher, as he is widely recognized for his contributions to the Lions' success over the past two seasons.

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson 2023 Detroit Lions Jared Goff Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions' starting offense Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson Ben Johnson raves about TE Sam LaPorta Detroit Lions fool everybody Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson Ben Johnson reportedly demanding the moon NFL team set to make another run at Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson

May As Well Try Again

According to a report from Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network, the Panthers are planning to make another run at landing Johnson as their head coach.

“Johnson came into the season as the unquestioned top head coaching candidate, and he remains that guy,” Caplan writes. “He’ll be the top candidate on the Carolina Panthers list, sources said, for the second straight year among many teams that will want to talk to him.”

The Big Picture: Rising Star in the Coaching Ranks

At just 38 years old, Ben Johnson stands out not just for his youthful energy but also for his profound understanding of the game. Described as ‘wise beyond his years' by sources who have worked with him, Johnson's approach to offensive strategy and team management has put him at the forefront of head coaching candidates. His decision to stay with the Lions last season, prioritizing family, speaks to his character and values, further enhancing his appeal as a potential head coach.

recent Detroit Lions offensive struggles

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Ben Johnson is a top candidate for NFL head coaching roles, especially with the Carolina Panthers.
  2. His successful tenure with the Lions, particularly his work with QB Jared Goff, has garnered league-wide attention.
  3. Despite being relatively young at 38, Johnson is considered ready to lead a team, bringing wisdom and innovation.

The Bottom Line – Johnson's Moment to Shine

As the NFL's coaching search intensifies, Ben Johnson‘s name is one that teams, particularly the Carolina Panthers, are keenly interested in. His transformation of the Lions' offense and his ability to maximize the talents of players like Jared Goff highlight his coaching acumen. While the Lions would undoubtedly want to retain his services, the lure of a head coaching position could be a decisive factor for Johnson. His potential move would be a significant shift in the NFL coaching landscape, marking the ascent of one of the league's most promising offensive minds.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 