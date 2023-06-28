Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
NFL News Reports

NFL to suspend ‘handful’ of players for 2023 season

By W.G. Brady
0
0

Earlier in the offseason, news broke that suspensions were handed out to multiple players, including four Detroit Lions, who had been suspended for violating the league's gambling policy. CJ Moore and Quintez Cephus were suspended for at least one year for betting on National Football League games, while Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were each suspended six games for betting on non-National Football League games while “at work.” Now, according to Adam Schefter, more suspensions will soon be handed out.

2023 NFL Schedule 2025 NFL Draft Indianapolis Colts NFL player loses $8 million

League to suspend ‘handful' of players for 2023 season

According to Schefter, “a handful of NFL players, including Colts’ cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for allegedly gambling, sources tell ESPN.”

Bottom Line: Stay Tuned for further NFL Gambling Suspensions

Other than Isaiah Rodgers of the Colts, we do not know which other players will be suspended for the 2023 season. That being said, there has been a report that an additional player that was on the Lions' roster in 2022 has been under investigation.

Previous article
Detroit Lions’ biggest NFL Draft steal was selected in the 22nd Round!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Lions Analysis and OpinionW.G. Brady -

Detroit Lions’ biggest NFL Draft steal was selected in the 22nd Round!

Yep, you read that title correctly! The Detroit Lions' biggest NFL Draft steal actually came in the 22nd round!

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.