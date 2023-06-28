NFL to suspend ‘handful’ of players for 2023 season

Earlier in the offseason, news broke that suspensions were handed out to multiple players, including four Detroit Lions, who had been suspended for violating the league's gambling policy. CJ Moore and Quintez Cephus were suspended for at least one year for betting on National Football League games, while Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were each suspended six games for betting on non-National Football League games while “at work.” Now, according to Adam Schefter, more suspensions will soon be handed out.

League to suspend ‘handful' of players for 2023 season

According to Schefter, “a handful of NFL players, including Colts’ cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for allegedly gambling, sources tell ESPN.”

Players suspended for gambling the past two offseasons:



At least one year (bets on NFL):

– WR Calvin Ridley

– S CJ Moore

– WR Quintez Cephus

– DE Shaka Toney



Six games (non-NFL bets but done at work):

– WR Jameson Williams

– WR Stanley Berryhill https://t.co/7NLPxTeDlL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2023

Bottom Line: Stay Tuned for further NFL Gambling Suspensions

Other than Isaiah Rodgers of the Colts, we do not know which other players will be suspended for the 2023 season. That being said, there has been a report that an additional player that was on the Lions' roster in 2022 has been under investigation.