NFL World reacts to Detroit Lions’ decisive victory over the Giants

The Detroit Lions brought their A-game to the Meadowlands on Sunday as they dealt the 7-2 Giants a 31-18 loss. The Lions were firing on all cylinders, containing dynamic Saquon Barkley, and Aidan Hutchinson recording a record two INT, he is the first rookie defensive lineman to have two Interceptions in a season since 2006 and the 9th rookie Defensive lineman to have two interceptions in the Super Bowl era.

Twitter Reacts to the Detroit Lions Win

Hugely popular streamer Ninja had a smile on his face

To everyone single person in all of my streams saying the giants were going to destroy the @Lions you were our easiest win of the season. pic.twitter.com/DjBXXi4ijp Featured Videos

November 20, 2022

We feel you Dan

OH MY GOOOOOOOSSSHHHH — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 20, 2022

Haters are gonna hate, but apparently not after locking in 3 straight solid wins

The Detroit Lions will be playing in a big game on Thanksgiving. The “remove the Lions from Thanksgiving” crowd across the league is SILENT. — Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) November 20, 2022

ANY. GIVEN. SUNDAY.



DETROIT LIONS WIN IN NEW JERSEY!!!!!!!



THREE IN A ROW. TWO-STRAIGHT ON THE ROAD. THE DETROIT LIONS ARE ON FIRE.



LET’S GOOOOOOOO ‼️🗣️😤#OnePride



📸: @Lions pic.twitter.com/30Wt16B1Jg — Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) November 20, 2022

Stephen A Smith is shocked but can’t give the Lions their due

I’m not surprised that the @Giants lost to the @Lions today. Didn’t believe they’d do it, but I like Coach Campbell. But for the @Giants to get their asses kicked? That’s something totally different. Have the @giants been fooling us??? — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 20, 2022

True Lions fans know.

It’s so funny how off and on fans are. Now that the @Lions have won 3 in a row in a horrible and wide open NFC….. you start to get these people, “ man OUR Lions looked good today didn’t they?” 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Oh now they’re “OUR” Lions? 😑 — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) November 20, 2022

GRIT is in our BLOOD

Lions going on the road absolutely bullying a 7-2 New York team proves Detroit is infinitely more gritty than that state. — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) November 20, 2022

Was the Exorcism real???

I'm not saying this is why, but this aired 3 weeks ago, and the Lions haven't lost since…



Thanks Peyton and @Jeff_Daniels https://t.co/cinzNTInDo — Eric Reasons (@ericreasons) November 20, 2022

