NFL World reacts to Detroit Lions’ decisive victory over the Giants

The Detroit Lions brought their A-game to the Meadowlands on Sunday as they dealt the 7-2 Giants a 31-18 loss. The Lions were firing on all cylinders, containing dynamic Saquon Barkley, and Aidan Hutchinson recording a record two INT, he is the first rookie defensive lineman to have two Interceptions in a season since 2006 and the 9th rookie Defensive lineman to have two interceptions in the Super Bowl era.

Detroit Lions Win

Twitter Reacts to the Detroit Lions Win

Hugely popular streamer Ninja had a smile on his face

We feel you Dan

Haters are gonna hate, but apparently not after locking in 3 straight solid wins

Stephen A Smith is shocked but can’t give the Lions their due

True Lions fans know.

GRIT is in our BLOOD

Was the Exorcism real???

Whatever has gotten into OUR Detroit Lions, we are HERE for it. Share YOUR reactions below in the comments or tweet at us! @detsportsnation

