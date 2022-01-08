NHLPA to file grievance on behalf of controversial F Evander Kane

Controversy has followed the career of NHL forward Evander Kane for some time now, and the latest chapter came in the form of his contract being terminated by the San Jose Sharks earlier today for an alleged violation of AHL COVID-19 protocols; Kane had been assigned to the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda.

However, the NHLPA has announced their intentions to file a grievance on behalf of Kane in response to the Sharks decision.

We are aware of the San Jose Sharks’ stated intent to terminate Evander Kane’s contract. The NHLPA intends to challenge any such action by filing a grievance. — NHLPA (@NHLPA) January 8, 2022

The saga may only just be beginning.