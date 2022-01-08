in NHL

NHLPA to file grievance on behalf of controversial F Evander Kane

14 Views 3 Votes

Controversy has followed the career of NHL forward Evander Kane for some time now, and the latest chapter came in the form of his contract being terminated by the San Jose Sharks earlier today for an alleged violation of AHL COVID-19 protocols; Kane had been assigned to the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda.

However, the NHLPA has announced their intentions to file a grievance on behalf of Kane in response to the Sharks decision.

The saga may only just be beginning.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Additional Michigan basketball game on verge of postponement