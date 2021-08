The rich get richer!

The University of Michigan is already stacked with top 10 draft picks and it looks like they will be adding another one as Adam Fantilli has made a verbal commitment to the Wolverines.

Fantilli is the No. 1 prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft.

BREAKING: Source says center Adam Fantilli, top prospect for the 2023 @NHL Draft, has made a verbal commitment to the University of Michigan. Big news in hockey circles. @NHLNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 25, 2021