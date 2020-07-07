No fans, no problem for Detroit Tigers’ Joe Jimenez

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused Major League Baseball to introduce a variety of health and safety mandates for the shortened 2020 season, which is slated to begin later this month.

And unfortunately, one of the national summer pastimes will have to wait until another year – attending a baseball game on a hot summer day. No fans will be present at any MLB game in 2020.

However, for Detroit Tigers closer Joe Jimenez, that’s fine.

“Sometimes they would have empty stadiums,” Jimenez said Tuesday. “I don’t really think about it that much. I don’t think there will be any difference. Getting ready and warming up for a game is what gets you there.”

While the fan support teams normally enjoy would be great, Jimenez says it’s up to the players to prepare and get psyched up on their own.

“It’s on you the way you prepare and warm up to get into a game. I don’t think it will matter. It (would) obviously if they were there. It would make a difference. But, we’ll be fine.”

The 2020 season is scheduled to officially kick off July 23.

– – Quotes via Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News Link – –