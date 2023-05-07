Oakland Athletics’ announcer Greg Kuiper suspended after using on-air racial slur

According to a report from CNN, Oakland Athletics announcer Glen Kuiper has been suspended indefinitely after using a racial slur during the team’s pre-game show prior to the A’s road game against Kansas City Royals on Friday.

What did Glen Kuiper say?

From TMZ Sports:

Glen Kuiper, a veteran, was on camera before the match kicked off, and he was describing what he and the A's broadcasting team had gotten into earlier in the day … including visiting the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and hitting up a barbecue hot spot there in town.

The problem … instead of saying “Negro” he said “n*****” — which came across very clearly over the airwaves, without any bleeping or censoring whatsoever. It came and went, while Glen and his in-booth partner didn't seem to acknowledge it or even really notice it.

This wasn't addressed until much later on in the game, right around the 6th inning … when Glen came back on the air and issued an apology as soon as they came back from a break. He said he said something earlier in the day that didn't come out the way he intended.

