Oakland Hills Country Club to host U.S. Open for first time since 1996

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Oakland Hills Country Club, which is located in Bloomfield Township, MI, has been named the host of two future U.S. Open golf tournaments.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Golf Association announced that Oakland Hills Country Club will host the U.S. Open in 2034 and 2051.

From Detroit Free Press:

It will be the first U.S. Open for the Bloomfield Township club since it hosted in 1996. Its most recent major was the 2008 PGA Championship. In January, the club was awarded the 2031 and ’42 U.S. Women’s Opens. After not hosting a major in 20 years, Oakland Hills will host four majors in the span of 20 years.

The USGA also awarded Oakland Hills four other prominent national championships: the 2024 and ’27 U.S. Amateur, the 2029 U.S. Women’s Amateur and the 2038 U.S. Girls’ Junior championship.

Though it is a way down the road, this is great news for golf enthusiasts in Michigan!