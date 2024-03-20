Oakland University Basketball Could Get HUGE Double Boost for NCAA Tournament Tilt vs. Kentucky

Oakland University Basketball will take on Kentucky in the Round of 64

The No. 14 seed Oakland University Men’s Basketball team is gearing up for their first NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament appearance since the 2011 season, where they will face off against the formidable No. 3 seed Kentucky Wildcats. As the Golden Grizzlies prepare for this challenging matchup, there’s a potential HUGE double boost on the horizon that could significantly impact their performance.

Potential Boost for Oakland

According to Tony Paul of the Detroit News, Oakland University may receive a significant boost with the potential return of two key players. Both Rocket Watts and Isaiah Jones, who have been sidelined due to injuries, were spotted practicing with the Golden Grizzlies on Tuesday. The duo is reportedly trending towards being available for Thursday night’s game against Kentucky.

@OaklandMBB’s Rocket Watts and Isaiah Jones practicing with apparent ease today. Moving well. Both appear to be trending toward playing against Kentucky on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/rabYDkZIUP — Tony Paul | Detroit News (@TonyPaul1984) March 19, 2024

During the 2023-24 season, Watts contributed an average of 7.8 points and 1.5 assists across 31 games, while Jones added an average of 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in the same number of appearances. While neither player is expected to be a major offensive force, their presence on the court could provide a substantial lift to Oakland’s defense.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Oakland University Men’s Basketball team is set to face Kentucky Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament. Rocket Watts and Isaiah Jones are trending towards playing in Thursday’s game. Both players could provide a significant boost to Oakland’s defense.

The Bottom Line

As the Golden Grizzlies prepare to take on the highly talented Wildcats, having both Watts and Jones back in the lineup could prove to be a game-changer. Their defensive prowess could help contain Kentucky‘s offensive threats and give Oakland a fighting chance in this David vs. Goliath matchup. With the potential return of these key players, the Golden Grizzlies are looking to make a statement and pull off an upset in the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. As the game approaches, all eyes will be on Oakland to see if they can capitalize on this HUGE double boost and make a memorable run in the tournament.