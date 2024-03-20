Oakland University Basketball Could Get HUGE Double Boost for NCAA Tournament Tilt vs. Kentucky

fb
W.G. Brady
Oakland University Basketball will take on Kentucky in the Round of 64

The No. 14 seed Oakland University Men’s Basketball team is gearing up for their first NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament appearance since the 2011 season, where they will face off against the formidable No. 3 seed Kentucky Wildcats. As the Golden Grizzlies prepare for this challenging matchup, there’s a potential HUGE double boost on the horizon that could significantly impact their performance.

Potential Boost for Oakland

According to Tony Paul of the Detroit News, Oakland University may receive a significant boost with the potential return of two key players. Both Rocket Watts and Isaiah Jones, who have been sidelined due to injuries, were spotted practicing with the Golden Grizzlies on Tuesday. The duo is reportedly trending towards being available for Thursday night’s game against Kentucky.

During the 2023-24 season, Watts contributed an average of 7.8 points and 1.5 assists across 31 games, while Jones added an average of 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in the same number of appearances. While neither player is expected to be a major offensive force, their presence on the court could provide a substantial lift to Oakland’s defense.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Oakland University Men’s Basketball team is set to face Kentucky Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament.
  2. Rocket Watts and Isaiah Jones are trending towards playing in Thursday’s game.
  3. Both players could provide a significant boost to Oakland’s defense.
No. 14 Oakland vs. No. 3 Kentucky

The Bottom Line

As the Golden Grizzlies prepare to take on the highly talented Wildcats, having both Watts and Jones back in the lineup could prove to be a game-changer. Their defensive prowess could help contain Kentucky‘s offensive threats and give Oakland a fighting chance in this David vs. Goliath matchup. With the potential return of these key players, the Golden Grizzlies are looking to make a statement and pull off an upset in the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. As the game approaches, all eyes will be on Oakland to see if they can capitalize on this HUGE double boost and make a memorable run in the tournament.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

