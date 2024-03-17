Search

Juwan Howard releases statement after being fired by Michigan

Juwan Howard releases statement two days after being being fired.

Detroit Red Wings Russian Five Get Into Line Brawl with New York Rangers [Video]

Check out this video of when the Detroit Red Wings Russian Five got into a brawl with the New York Rangers!

Detroit Lions Should Sign Kevin Zeitler to Replace Jonah Jackson

The Detroit Lions Should Sign Kevin Zeitler, who was a Pro Bowl player in 2023.
W.G. Brady

Oakland University Basketball Learns NCAA Tournament Fate

College Sports

Oakland University Basketball is Dancing!

Just moments ago, as the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket was revealed, the Oakland University Men’s Basketball team, coached by Greg Kampe, learned their fate. Just moments ago, the brackets were revealed and the Golden Grizzlies are the No. 14 seed in the South Region, and they will take on No. 3 Kentucky on Thursday in Pittsburgh, PA.

Oakland University Basketball

Why it Matters

Oakland University, who won the Horizon League Tournament, is currently 23-11. Kentucky, who plays in the SEC, is currently 23-9 after losing to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament. For Kampe and the Golden Grizzlies, this is the first time they are playing in the NCAA Tournament since the 2011 season.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Seed and Matchup: The Oakland University Men’s Basketball team, known as the Golden Grizzlies, has been awarded the No. 14 seed in the South Region of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. They are set to face the No. 3 seed Kentucky on Thursday in Pittsburgh, PA.
  2. Season Records: Both teams have had strong seasons, with Oakland University boasting a 23-11 record after winning the Horizon League Tournament, while Kentucky has a 23-9 record, despite a recent loss to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament.
  3. Historical Significance: This marks the first time the Golden Grizzlies have appeared in the NCAA Tournament since the 2011 season, making it a significant moment for the team and their coach, Greg Kampe.
NCAA Basketball NCAA Tournament March Madness

Bottom Line:

The matchup between Oakland University and Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament is a notable event for the Golden Grizzlies, as they return to the tournament for the first time in over a decade. The game against a historically strong team like Kentucky will be a major test for Coach Greg Kampe and his squad.

U of M

