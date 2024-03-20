Oakland University Coach Greg Kampe Has Hilarious Reaction to High School Girl’s ‘Aggressive’ Bracket

Greg Kampe Has Hilarious Reaction To “Aggressive” Bracket

On Thursday night, the No. 14 seeded Oakland University Men’s Basketball team, along with their head coach Greg Kampe, will take on No. 3 Kentucky in the NCAA Basketball Tournament. When the Golden Grizzlies take the court, they will have plenty of fans from the Rochester, Michigan area rooting for them, including one high school freshman, who has high hopes for her local team.

Grace’s Grizzlies

On Wednesday morning, Grace Drysdale was sitting in her kitchen eating her breakfast when her dad asked, “Do you want to fill out a bracket this year?” Grace, who admittedly is not much of a sports fan, grabbed the bracket and started filling it out. About 5 minutes later, Grace handed the bracket to her dad, who quickly glanced to see who she had winning it all before he left for work. “Seriously, Grace?!?!, “Grace’s father, Don said. “You have Oakland winning it all?” Grace smiled and said, “Yep!”

When we asked Grace why she picked Oakland to win the whole darn thing, she smiled and got right to the point.

“Because it is right down the road from me, it is my home, it is me!” Grace said. “I guess I just like having fun with my brackets!”

A Message To Coach Kampe

That’s when Grace’s dad decided he would tweet Grace’s bracket for Oakland University head coach Greg Kampe to see.

“My daughter is banking on you helping her pay for Drivers Training!!!” Don tweeted to Kampe and the Oakland basketball team.

“I just thought it would be fun to let Coach Kampe know that at least one person has the Golden Grizzlies winning it all in their bracket,” Don told Detroit Sports Nation. “I did not expect him to see it, much less respond.”

Greg Kampe’s Perfect Response

Well, Don was wrong as Kampe not only saw the message but also decided to quote-tweet it with a hilarious response.

“This is awesome, but might be a little aggressive,” Kampe tweeted.

This is awesome, but might be a little aggressive https://t.co/wYPFZ6MC9Y — Greg Kampe (@KampeOU) March 20, 2024

Good Luck to Grace and the Golden Grizzlies!

Though it would be AMAZING if the Golden Grizzlies shocked the world and won the NCAA Tournament, potentially helping Grace win her bracket challenge, it won’t be paying for her driver’s training.

“It is just a family bracket, so the prize is that the winner gets to pick where we go out to eat one night,” Don said laughing. “As far as driver’s training goes, my wife and I will be paying for that! You would not believe how much it costs these days!”

As it stands, Oakland University is +100000 to win the tournament (only nine teams have worse odds), which means if you placed a $1 bet on the Golden Grizzlies, and they actually won it all, you would win $1,000.

“Well, when you put it that way,” Don said. “Maybe I should create an account on DraftKings and put down a dollar! $1,000 would pay for Grace’s driver’s training in a heartbeat!”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Local Support: The No. 14 seeded Oakland University Men’s Basketball team will have a special fan cheering them on during their NCAA Basketball Tournament game against No. 3 Kentucky – high school freshman Grace Drysdale from Rochester, Michigan, who has chosen the Golden Grizzlies to win it all in her bracket. Engagement with Coach: Grace’s father, Don, tweeted her bracket to Oakland University head coach Greg Kampe, who responded with a humorous and encouraging message, highlighting the community’s connection with the team. Betting Odds: Despite being underdogs with +100000 odds to win the tournament, the support from fans like Grace shows the local pride and hope for an upset victory.

Bottom Line: Uniting Community and Sports

The story of Grace Drysdale’s support for the Oakland University Men’s Basketball team exemplifies the deep connection between local communities and their sports teams. While the odds may be stacked against the Golden Grizzlies, the enthusiasm and backing from fans like Grace demonstrate the spirit of the NCAA Basketball Tournament, where anything is possible and underdog stories are cherished. Whether it’s for bragging rights or the simple joy of rooting for the home team, the support for Oakland University is a testament to the impact of sports on communities and individuals alike.