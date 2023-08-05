The Detroit Lions are in the midst of training camp, and though their roster is stronger than it has been in a VERY LONG time, that does not mean GM Brad Holmes is not resting. In fact, according to offensive lineman Oday Aboushi, he is headed to Detroit with the hopes of a “potential reunion with his former team.

Headed to Motown for a potential reunion with the boys In blue. #onepride — Oday Aboushi (@Oday_Aboushi76) August 5, 2023

Oday Aboushi hoping for ‘reunion' with Detroit Lions

Aboushi, who is 32, was originally selected by the New York Jets in the 5th round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In nine years in the NFL, he has played in a total of 85 games (51 starts). Aboushi played for the Lions from 2019 though 2020. In those seasons, he played in 23 games (10 starts).

The Lions have one of the best starting offensive lines in the NFL, but their depth is nothing to call home about.

Aboushi has announced that he is heading to Detroit to meet with the Lions. It sounds like he hopes to reunite with the team he previously spent two seasons with, but it is yet to be determined whether or not the Lions will offer him a contract. Stay tuned!