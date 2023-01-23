Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More
    spot_img
    Tom Brady

    Odds released for where Tom Brady will play in 2023

    By W.G. Brady

    Tom Brady just wrapped up his 23rd season in the National Football League, and even though he will turn 46 in August, it sure does sound like he could be back again in 2023. The question is if Brady does decide to stick around for Season 24, where will he play? Will he return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or will he head elsewhere? Only time will tell what Brady ultimately decides to do, but for now, we can take a look at the current odds.

    Tom Brady will miss some time

    Why it Matters

    Though Brady's career is clearly wrapping up (it has to end at some point), there is no question about it that he is still capable of playing at a high level. Because of that, you can bet there will be multiple teams that bid for him during the upcoming offseason.

    • Brady will be an unrestricted free agent
    • All signs point to him playing in 2023
    • Multiple teams will be bidding for Brady's services

    Odds for where Tom Brady will play in 2023

    As you can see below, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders are the co-favorites at +150 to sign Brady for the 2023 season.

    Following the Bucs and Raiders, the odds are as follows:

    • 49ers +750
    • Dolphins +900
    • Jets +1000
    • Patriots + 1200
    • Titans +1500

    The Detroit Lions are tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the 20th-best odds (+7500) to land Brady.

    Here are the full odds, via DraftKings:

    Tom Brady

    - Advertisement -
    spot_img

    Related Articles

    Aaron Rodgers tells Pat McAfee about his plans for 2023

    Aaron Rodgers joined the crew on the Pat McAfee Show, and he talked about his future in the NFL.
    Read more

    Cowboys Fans Get In Wild Brawl At AT&T Stadium watch party [Video]

    The Dallas Cowboys are trash and so are their fans. This was proven as a brawl broke out at AT&T Stadium during a watch party.
    Read more

    Video shows bettor winning $72,795 on 4-player TD parlay

    Holy smokes! This bettor just won a boatload of cash after placing a $5 bet on the NFL!
    Read more
    NFL Notes

    - A word from our sponsor -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Previous article
    Detroit Lions among Top 10 favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII
    Next article
    If Detroit Lions lose Aaron Glenn, they will be compensated

    Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Fan Driven Media LLC.