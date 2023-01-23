Odds released for where Tom Brady will play in 2023

Tom Brady just wrapped up his 23rd season in the National Football League, and even though he will turn 46 in August, it sure does sound like he could be back again in 2023. The question is if Brady does decide to stick around for Season 24, where will he play? Will he return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or will he head elsewhere? Only time will tell what Brady ultimately decides to do, but for now, we can take a look at the current odds.

Why it Matters

Though Brady's career is clearly wrapping up (it has to end at some point), there is no question about it that he is still capable of playing at a high level. Because of that, you can bet there will be multiple teams that bid for him during the upcoming offseason.

Brady will be an unrestricted free agent

All signs point to him playing in 2023

Multiple teams will be bidding for Brady's services

Odds for where Tom Brady will play in 2023

As you can see below, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders are the co-favorites at +150 to sign Brady for the 2023 season.

Following the Bucs and Raiders, the odds are as follows:

49ers +750

Dolphins +900

Jets +1000

Patriots + 1200

Titans +1500

The Detroit Lions are tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the 20th-best odds (+7500) to land Brady.

Here are the full odds, via DraftKings:



