Ohio State lands top Transfer Portal quarterback for 2024

According to a report from ESPN, Will Howard, a former quarterback for Kansas State, has made a pivotal decision to transfer to Ohio State, a move that has attracted considerable attention in the college football world. Howard, who played a crucial role in leading Kansas State to the Big 12 title in 2022, is recognized as one of the most proficient and experienced quarterbacks available in the transfer market.

Ohio State Gets Their Guy

After a thorough evaluation, Ohio State staff identified Howard as their top choice, impressed by his arm strength, experience, and dual-threat capabilities. As a fifth-year senior, Howard will have one year of eligibility remaining and is anticipated to be the leading contender for the starting quarterback position at Ohio State in 2024. His decision came after considering offers from Miami and USC, as well as contemplating a move to the NFL.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Howard's Transfer to Ohio State: Former Kansas State QB Will Howard commits to Ohio State, strengthening the Buckeyes’ quarterback lineup. A Seasoned Performer: Howard brings substantial experience and dual-threat ability, with 48 touchdowns and over 5,000 passing yards in his career. A Calculated Decision: Ohio State staff chose Howard after evaluating top portal quarterbacks, valuing his skills and experience for the 2024 season.

The Bottom Line – A Potential Game-Changer for the Buckeyes

The addition of Will Howard to Ohio State's roster represents a potential game-changer for the Buckeyes. His proven track record and versatile playing style could be the key to unlocking new dimensions in Ohio State's offense. As Howard prepares to don the Buckeye jersey, all eyes will be on how his presence reshapes the team's dynamics and propels them toward their aspirations for a national championship. With Howard at the helm, Ohio State's 2024 season holds the promise of being one of innovation and heightened competition.