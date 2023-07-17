Ohio State WR Carnell Tate’s mother killed

In heartbreaking news, Ashley Griggs, the mother of Ohio State freshman wide receiver Carnell Tate, was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago over the weekend. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the unfortunate news, revealing that Griggs was the victim of the shooting that took place in the Garfield Park neighborhood in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident also left four other individuals injured, although they are reported to be in fair condition. As of now, the authorities have yet to identify a suspect, but one of the victims informed the police that the shooter fired from a car.

Griggs played a significant role in her son's recruiting journey, actively supporting him throughout the process. Although Carnell Tate spent his final two years of high school football at IMG Academy in Florida, he originally hails from Chicago. This devastating loss will undoubtedly have a profound impact on Tate and his family as they grapple with the unimaginable tragedy.

In the wake of this devastating loss, Tate and his family face unimaginable grief and heartbreak. The promising young athlete will undoubtedly find strength in his teammates, coaches, and the OSU community as he navigates through this difficult time. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Tate family as they mourn the loss of Ashley Griggs.