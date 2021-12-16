Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy uses Jim Harbaugh quote to troll Ohio State

And just like that, Oklahoma State and the University of Michigan just became good friends.

Following Michigan’s 42-27 win over Ohio State on Nov. 27, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh tossed some shade at Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, who had said the year before that he was going to hang 100 points on Michigan.

“Some people wake up on third base and think they hit a triple,” Harbaugh said to reporters.

Well, now Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is getting in on the action following Day poaching Cowboys’ defensive Jim Knowles to become the Buckeyes next DC.

From Wolverines Wire:

“Consistency is the most important thing in building a big-time college football program, in my opinion,” Gundy added. “Now, I’ve never been at some of these schools where as people say you wake up on third base and you think you hit a triple. I’ve never been there, so I don’t know what it’s like to coach at a school like that. Coach Knowles will know.”

Way to go, Coach Gundy!