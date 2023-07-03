Our projected new Detroit Red Wings line combinations for 2023-24

The Detroit Red Wings have made several new additions to their team, which include forwards J.T. Compher, Daniel Sprong, and Klim Kostin, defensemen Justin Holl and Shayne Gostisbehere, and goaltenders James Reimer and Alex Lyon.

Multiple signings spell a new direction for the Detroit Red Wings

With the handful of new additions to the Red Wings roster, GM Steve Yzerman effectively signaled that he intends to continue moving the team in the right direction in hopes of finally breaking their postseason drought, which is now at seven full seasons.

This also means that we've likely seen the last of Adam Erne and Pius Suter in Red Wings uniforms; both are free agents.

But where exactly where the new players fit in the lineup?

Projecting the new Detroit Red Wings forward and defense line combinations

Don't be at all surprised to see both Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond retain their usual spots atop Detroit's first line. Look for veteran David Perron to help fill out the remainder of the top line, while new additions Compher and Sprong could fill in nicely on line 2.

As far as the defense is concerned, the top pairing of Moritz Seider and Jake Walman, who was recently re-signed to a three-year extension, will most likely remain intact. New additions Holl and Gostisbehere could form the second pairing, while second-year Red Wing Olli Maatta will likely find himself on the third pairing. Joining Maatta could be either the newly re-signed Gustav Lindstrom or an additional second-year Red Wing in Ben Chiarot.

Ville Husso remains the starter in net, while the newest members in net Reimer and Lyon will be competing for the backup role. Whomever ultimately finds himself third on the depth chart will be with the Grand Rapids Griffins, likely splitting time with Sebastian Cossa.

The likes of the newly signed Christian Fischer along with Elmer Soderblom, Marco Kasper, and Filip Zadina all will be competing for one of the final spots in the lineup.

Our Projected Detroit Red Wings Forward Line Combos

Here is our best guess at what Detroit's forward line combinations will be looking like when they take the ice for their regular season opener on October 12 against the New Jersey Devils on the road.

David Perron – Dylan Larkin – Lucas Raymond

Dominik Kubalik – J.T. Compher – Daniel Sprong

Robby Fabbri – Andrew Copp – Jonatan Berggren

Filip Zadina – Michael Rasmussen – Klim Kostin

Joe Veleno

Elmer Soderblom

Marco Kasper

Christian Fischer

Austin Czarnik

Matt Luff

Our Projected Detroit Red Wings Defensive Pairings

Moritz Seider – Jake Walman

Justin Holl – Shayne Gostisbehere

Olli Maatta – Ben Chiarot

Simson Edvinsson

Gustav Lindstrom

Our Projected Goaltending Combination

Starter: Ville Husso

Backup: James Reimer

Alex Lyon

Bottom Line: Can Detroit return to the playoffs?

It has been a while since the Red Wings were last in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, seven years in fact. This accounts for the longest drought in team history since the final years of Olympia Stadium in the 1970s.

With all of these brand new additions, can they help the Red Wings get back to the postseason in the spring of 2024? We will be keeping our fingers crossed that that is indeed the case.