Oxford High School on lockdown due to active shooter in building

According to reports, Oxford High School is on lockdown after an active shooter situation that has reportedly left people injured.

Fox 2 Detroit is reporting that a suspect is in custody but multiple people have been injured.

From Fox 2 Detroit:

According to an alert sent out to Oxford parents, an active emergency has been reported at the school and it has gone into emergency protocols and put the school into lockdown. Oxford Community Schools confirms the lockdown but would not elaborate if students are in danger or injured.

The alert sent to parents urged them not to come to the school at this time.

There are multiple units on the scene including SWAT and the aviation unit.