Pat McAfee to host what should be an epic interview with Dan Campbell

If you are familiar with the work of Pat McAfee of the Pat McAfee Show, you are well aware that he brings a great deal of energy each and every day that he is on the air.

Well, McAfee will meet his match on Wednesday as he is scheduled to interview Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

The interview, which should be pretty fun, will take place sometime during McAfee’s show on Wednesday afternoon.

With a new GM & new HC who's making the decisions in Detroit for the #Lions? #MCDC spoke about teamwork & said "a true alpha knows when it's time to concede" #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/xlwNeSVqOQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 2, 2021