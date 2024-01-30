Patrick Kane announces when he’ll return to Detroit Red Wings lineup

Nearing a return: Patrick Kane announces when he'll be back in the Detroit Red Wings lineup

The unfortunate update is that the Detroit Red Wings have been missing forward Patrick Kane for over two weeks now, following an injury sustained in the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on January 14. The positive aspect, however, is that the Red Wings have managed to stay competitive in his absence. Kane has announced that he anticipates returning to the lineup following the NHL All-Star break.

He was hurt against Toronto on January 14

Kane was forcefully checked into the boards by Toronto forward Pontus Holmberg, and subsequently, he was taken down by the same player, landing awkwardly on his hip. Clearly wincing in discomfort, Kane promptly made his way down the tunnel towards the dressing room.

While Kane won't suit up tomorrow night, Kane anticipates being fully healthy and ready to return to game action after the Red Wings reconvene after the All-Star Break; Detroit won't play again until Saturday, February 10 against the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena.

“Should be good to go after the break,” Kane said today following practice.

Kane also clarified that the source of his ailment wasn't related to the hip that underwent surgery during the offseason.

“The hip feels really good,” Kane said. “At the same time, it’s frustrating when the hip is feeling good and it’s something else that comes up. But you try to find the positives in every situation. It gives me a few weeks to let everything settle down. I played 19 games in a pretty short amount of time. Get some rest and should be good to go after that.”

Since deciding to join Detroit in late November, Kane has notched an impressive 16 points (7 goals, 9 assists) in the 19 games he has played for the team, nearly a point-per-game pace.

“I was starting to feel pretty good when I got injured, so that’s frustrating,” Kane said. “But pretty happy with the way everything has gone so far, at least with the first 19 games, being off six months and coming back and not only play at a pretty good level but feel good doing it.”

“That was the frustrating thing about the timing of the injury,” coach Derek Lalonde said. “He was starting to take some ownership of the group, involved in some leadership meetings, a little more vocal during the games, a lot more comfortable. Absolute pro. His demeanor, his approach have been great. Excited to get him back after the break.”

Bottom Line: Excited for Kane's return

While Kane won't play tomorrow in what will be Detroit's last game before the break, the fact that he wasn't seriously injured against Toronto and will be able to come back in the near future is a positive aspect.

Kane has been a productive addition to Detroit, and his presence in the lineup following the break will go a long way in their quest to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016.