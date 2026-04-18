Patrick Kane Comments on His Future With Detroit Red Wings

The offseason has arrived once again for the Detroit Red Wings, and with it comes familiar questions about the future — including that of veteran star Patrick Kane.

After Detroit’s 2025-26 season ended in disappointment, missing the playoffs for the 10th straight year, Kane addressed where things stand between himself and the organization.

The short answer? Nothing is finalized, but there’s interest on both sides.

“Mutual interest” in returning

Kane made it clear he hasn’t made a final decision about next season, but he didn’t exactly sound like someone ready to walk away either.

“You want to be on a winning team,” Kane said via the Detroit Free Press. “I still think we have a good team in here, that we can win in here. I think this team’s better than some teams that are in the playoffs.”

That belief stands out, especially considering Detroit once again fell just short.

Frustration continues to build

The Red Wings’ season followed a now-familiar script: strong stretches, late-season struggles, and ultimately, no playoff hockey.

Despite playing in a brutally competitive Atlantic Division, the only division with five playoff teams, the reality is simple.

Detroit didn’t get it done.

Players inside the locker room aren’t shying away from that truth.

“It’s the worst feeling you have not going to the playoffs and you know you’re so close, everybody works so hard and we still don’t get it done,” said Simon Edvinsson. “We really need to figure that out. I know that everyone is so tired of being here.

“You have to believe in what you do for the whole time. I felt like we – not stopped believing, but it almost felt that way a little bit, that we didn’t have that edge to push us over. Something to make us win that extra game.”

A decision looms

Kane’s comments suggest he sees potential in Detroit, but potential hasn’t translated into results.

That’s the tension heading into the offseason.

Does Kane believe the Red Wings are close enough to break through?

Or does he look elsewhere for a clearer path to playoff hockey?

For now, both sides appear open to continuing the relationship.

But after another near-miss, words won’t be enough.

If Kane is going to stay in Detroit, it will likely come down to one thing:

Proof that this team can finally take the next step.