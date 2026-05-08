Detroit Lions Just Got an Unexpected Secondary Upgrade Option in Kenny Moore

The Detroit Lions may have just been handed an unexpected opportunity late in the offseason.

After spending months reshaping the secondary following a disappointing 2025 campaign, a proven veteran cornerback has suddenly become available. And it is the kind of move that could make a lot of sense for Detroit.

Kenny Moore release creates intriguing opportunity for Lions

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts have officially released veteran cornerback Kenny Moore.

That news immediately sparked speculation about potential landing spots, and one team that stands out is Detroit.

The Lions already made several changes in the secondary this offseason. After allowing Amik Robertson to leave in free agency, Detroit retained Rock Ya-Sin and later signed Roger McCreary.

McCreary is expected to compete for significant snaps in the slot.

But with Kenny Moore suddenly available, Detroit could have the chance to add a much more proven option.

Detroit Lions still have questions at slot corner

The Lions clearly believe in the talent they have added, but there is still uncertainty surrounding the nickel cornerback role.

McCreary entered the league as a second-round pick in 2022 and showed flashes during his time with the Tennessee Titans. Over four seasons, he recorded 253 tackles, 17 pass breakups, and three interceptions.

Detroit’s deal with McCreary was viewed as a low-risk “prove it” contract.

Adding Kenny Moore would immediately raise the level of competition.

Kenny Moore would bring experience and production

Unlike many remaining free agents at this stage of the offseason, Moore brings a strong resume.

The former Pro Bowler has long been viewed as one of the better slot defenders in football when healthy. His instincts, physicality, and experience could provide immediate value to a Lions secondary still searching for the right mix.

And perhaps most importantly, Moore would not necessarily need to be handed a starting role.

Detroit could allow him to compete with McCreary and the rest of the defensive back group throughout camp.

That kind of depth is exactly what the Lions have prioritized this offseason.

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes may still not be finished

The Lions have already made it clear they are willing to aggressively reshape the roster after missing the playoffs in 2025.

Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have consistently talked about creating more competition across the roster, particularly on defense.

Signing Moore would align perfectly with that philosophy.

At this point in the offseason, proven veterans becoming available rarely go unnoticed by contenders.

And for a Lions team trying to bounce back in 2026, this may be one opportunity worth exploring.