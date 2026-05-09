3 UFL Players the Detroit Lions Should Consider Signing

The Detroit Lions may not be done adding talent to the roster just yet.

While most NFL teams have shifted focus toward rookie minicamps and offseason workouts, the UFL continues to serve as a proving ground for players looking to earn another shot in the league. And according to Mike Payton of A to Z Sports, there are a few intriguing names Detroit should keep an eye on.

With the Lions still searching for added depth along the defensive front, these three UFL standouts could make a lot of sense.

EDGE Cam Gill

Cam Gill is already a familiar name to Lions fans.

The former Detroit edge rusher is currently leading the UFL in sacks and appears well on his way toward earning another NFL opportunity once the spring season wraps up.

Gill brings versatility, energy, and special teams value, which are all traits Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes prioritize when building the back end of the roster.

Payton recently pointed out that Gill could provide quality depth at edge while also contributing immediately on special teams units.

That versatility matters, especially for players fighting for final roster spots.

Detroit’s edge room has improved this offseason, but adding another productive rotational option would not hurt.

EDGE Keshawn Banks

If the Lions are looking for upside, Keshawn Banks may be one of the most intriguing developmental options available.

According to Payton, Banks currently leads the UFL with 31 pressures while also adding five sacks this season.

That kind of production is hard to ignore.

Banks has already spent time with multiple NFL organizations, including the Packers, Patriots, and Cardinals, giving him at least some familiarity with NFL training camp environments.

At 25 years old, he still offers developmental potential while also bringing recent production against professional competition.

For a Lions team constantly searching for pass-rush depth, Banks feels like exactly the type of low-risk flyer Holmes could consider.

IDL Devonnsha Maxwell

The Lions have made significant investments along the defensive line, but there may still be room for another interior defender who specializes against the run.

That is where Devonnsha Maxwell enters the picture.

Payton noted that Maxwell has been the UFL’s best interior run defender this season, earning an impressive 85.9 grade from Pro Football Focus.

At 25 years old, Maxwell still has room to develop, and his ability to anchor against the run could fit nicely within Detroit’s defensive rotation.

The former Bengals defensive lineman already has some NFL experience, and the Lions could potentially view him as a depth option capable of competing for a roster spot this summer.

Lions still looking for final roster pieces

Detroit has already reshaped major portions of the roster this offseason, especially in the trenches.

But Brad Holmes has consistently shown he is willing to search for value anywhere, including spring football leagues.

The UFL has increasingly become a legitimate pipeline for NFL depth players, particularly for teams looking to uncover rotational contributors and special teams help.

And with Cam Gill, Keshawn Banks, and Devonnsha Maxwell all producing at high levels, it would not be surprising if the Lions at least took a closer look.