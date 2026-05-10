Kerry Carpenter Under Medical Evaluation After Slamming Into Wall vs. Royals

The Detroit Tigers may have another injury concern on their hands.

Outfielder Kerry Carpenter exited Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Royals after slamming into the outfield wall while attempting to make a play.

According to Tigers beat reporter Evan Petzold, Carpenter is dealing with left shoulder soreness and is currently undergoing medical evaluation.

Injury Happened During Defensive Misplay

The injury occurred during Saturday’s matchup in Kansas City when Carpenter crashed hard into the wall in the outfield.

Bobby Witt Jr. hits a inside-the-park home run in the first inning. The ball rolled away from Tigers RF Kerry Carpenter and Witt kept running. #Royals up 2-0. pic.twitter.com/eyRn8TIUqR — Jaylon T. Thompson (@jaylonthompson) May 9, 2026

Detroit has not yet provided a full diagnosis or timeline, but the fact Carpenter immediately underwent evaluation suggests the Tigers are taking the situation seriously.

Given the number of injuries already impacting the roster, the last thing Detroit needs is another key contributor sidelined.

Kerry Carpenter Has Been Key Power Bat

Despite a somewhat slow start to the 2026 season, Carpenter remains one of the Tigers’ most dangerous left-handed hitters.

Through 36 games this season, the 28-year-old entered Saturday batting .208 with six home runs and 17 RBI. Over his career, Carpenter has developed into one of Detroit’s most reliable power threats, slugging 76 home runs with an .821 OPS since making his MLB debut in 2022.

His bat has been especially important for a Tigers lineup that has struggled at times to consistently generate offense.

Tigers Continue Battling Injuries

The Carpenter injury scare adds to what has become an increasingly difficult stretch for Detroit.

The Tigers are already navigating significant injuries to Tarik Skubal, Justin Verlander, Casey Mize, and several others, while Framber Valdez is currently serving a suspension.

Now, Detroit waits for more information on one of its top middle-of-the-order bats.

For the moment, the Tigers can only hope the injury is minor.