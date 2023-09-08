The Lions’ Win Over the Chiefs is More Than Just an Upset: It’s NFL History

Lions' Win over the Chiefs Extends an Unprecedented NFL Streak

Against all odds, the Detroit Lions pulled off what many thought impossible: a 21-20 upset over the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The victory itself was spectacular, but it was perhaps a secondary storyline to the offensive prowess Detroit demonstrated, etching their name into the league's record books by extending a statistical anomaly that's turning heads.

The Record-Breaking Streak

According to OptaSTATS, the Lions have scored 20+ points without throwing an interception for 10 consecutive games. Stretching from Week 10 to Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season, Detroit amassed an average of 259.6 passing yards per game, totaling 15 touchdowns against zero interceptions. Though the playoffs eluded them, the Lions wrapped up the season fifth in league scoring with a notable 26.6 points per game. That’s not just noise; it's a roaring signal of a team on the rise.

The Players Behind the Numbers

Against the Chiefs, Jared Goff's stats were more than just serviceable; they were strategic. Completing 22 of his 35 passes, he accumulated 253 yards and a touchdown without surrendering an interception. It wasn't a clinic on accuracy, but Goff's ability to avoid turnovers contrasted sharply with Patrick Mahomes, who couldn't evade Detroit's opportunistic defense and ended up being intercepted.

But football is a team sport, and the Lions' other skill players also put on their hard hats for the day. Running back David Montgomery rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Meanwhile, veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds had a day to remember, reeling in four catches for a whopping 80 yards.

Bottom Line: The Future is Bright

The Detroit Lions are roaring, and the rest of the NFL would do well to start listening. What started as an underdog tale has quickly evolved into a story of resilience, skill, and downright historical significance.

The question everyone should be asking now isn't whether this was just a fluke. It's whether the Lions are on the brink of something much larger than a single unexpected victory. With a no-interception streak to keep alive and a date with the Seahawks on the horizon, you can bet they'll be doing everything in their power to ensure it's the latter.