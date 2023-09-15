Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report reveals 3 HUGE breaks for Detroit Lions

The Seattle Seahawks Injury Report includes 3 key starters being listed as OUT for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

In the NFL, injury updates can sway the course of a game, and the Detroit Lions just received some potentially game-changing news. The Seattle Seahawks injury report has been released, and it reveals a significant advantage for the Lions as they prepare for their Week 2 matchup at Ford Field. Both Seahawks starting offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas, along with All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, are officially OUT for Sunday's game.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report

Here is the full Seahawks Week 2 Injury Report:

Out

  • S Jamal Adams (knee)
  • T Charles Cross (toe)
  • DE Mike Morris (shoulder)

Questionable

  • LB Boye Mafe (knee)
  • LB Devin Bush (shoulder)

The Seahawks will have to rely on Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan as their offensive tackles. While both of those players have prior NFL experience, the loss of their starting tackles could leave the Seahawks' offensive line vulnerable.

But the offensive line isn't the only area where the Seahawks will feel the absence. All-Pro safety Jamal Adams will also be sidelined for this game, a significant blow considering the Lions' penchant for an aerial attack. Julian Love will step in for Adams.

Detroit Lions seeking revenge

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Lions receive a significant advantage as both Seahawks' starting offensive tackles and All-Pro safety Jamal Adams are officially out for the game.
  2. The Seahawks will rely on Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan to fill the void left by their injured tackles.
  3. Julian Love steps in for Jamal Adams, a crucial change in the Seahawks' defense.

Bottom Line – Catching Breaks

The Seattle Seahawks injury report has created a favorable scenario for the Detroit Lions. With the Seahawks missing key players in critical positions, the Lions can take control of the game and steer it in their favor. The challenge now is to capitalize on these opportunities and secure a win in their home opener at Ford Field.

