Photo appears to show Royals P Jordan Lyles cheating vs. Detroit Tigers

On Monday night, the Detroit Tigers went into Kansas City and they escaped with a 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Though the Tigers won the game, it was not looking good for Detroit for much of the game as Royals pitcher Jordan Lyles was brilliant in his six innings of work. But, was Lyles cheating by using a foreign substance to give him a boost?

Photo appears to show Royals P Jordan Lyles cheating

Following the game, @DadBodTee on Twitter tweeted out a photo that appears to show Lyles in the Royals dugout with what looks to be pine tar or some other type of foreign substance on his left wrist. @TigersJUK included the following message with the photo:

Here is a better look at the photo:

Twitter Reacts to Photo

Here are some of the reactions that the photo received via Twitter:

You be the Judge

Is this photo conclusive evidence that Lyles was cheating on Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers? Could the photo be doctored? Well, one thing is for sure, if Lyles has been cheating all season long, it is not working. In fact, his record on the season is 1-11, and the Royals are 1-17 when he is the starting pitcher.

By the Numbers: Jordan Lyles

Here is how Lyles has fared so far in 2023:

18 games started

1-11 record

6.05 ERA

102.2 IP

73 strikeouts

31 walks

1.26 WHIP

Bottom Line: MLB Should Look Into Lyles

Though one photo posted on Twitter is not conclusive evidence that Lyles was cheating on Monday night against the Tigers, it is certainly something that Major League Baseball should investigate. It is hard enough to hit a baseball that professional pitchers should not be allowed to use any type of foreign substance at any point.