Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Tigers News Reports

Photo appears to show Royals P Jordan Lyles cheating vs. Detroit Tigers

By W.G. Brady
4
0

On Monday night, the Detroit Tigers went into Kansas City and they escaped with a 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Though the Tigers won the game, it was not looking good for Detroit for much of the game as Royals pitcher Jordan Lyles was brilliant in his six innings of work. But, was Lyles cheating by using a foreign substance to give him a boost?

Jordan Lyle Detroit Tigers Kansas City Royals

Photo appears to show Royals P Jordan Lyles cheating

Following the game, @DadBodTee on Twitter tweeted out a photo that appears to show Lyles in the Royals dugout with what looks to be pine tar or some other type of foreign substance on his left wrist. @TigersJUK included the following message with the photo:

Jordan Lyles Detroit Tigers

Here is a better look at the photo:

Jordan Lyles Detroit Tigers

Twitter Reacts to Photo

Here are some of the reactions that the photo received via Twitter:

Jordan Lyle Detroit Tigers
Jordan Lyle Detroit Tigers
Jordan Lyles Detroit Tigers
Jordan Lyles Detroit Tigers
Jordan Lyles Detroit Tigers

You be the Judge

Is this photo conclusive evidence that Lyles was cheating on Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers? Could the photo be doctored? Well, one thing is for sure, if Lyles has been cheating all season long, it is not working. In fact, his record on the season is 1-11, and the Royals are 1-17 when he is the starting pitcher.

By the Numbers: Jordan Lyles

Here is how Lyles has fared so far in 2023:

  • 18 games started
  • 1-11 record
  • 6.05 ERA
  • 102.2 IP
  • 73 strikeouts
  • 31 walks
  • 1.26 WHIP

Bottom Line: MLB Should Look Into Lyles

Though one photo posted on Twitter is not conclusive evidence that Lyles was cheating on Monday night against the Tigers, it is certainly something that Major League Baseball should investigate. It is hard enough to hit a baseball that professional pitchers should not be allowed to use any type of foreign substance at any point.

Previous article
A.J. Hinch says Detroit Tigers ‘escaped with win’ over Royals

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Tigers News ReportsW.G. Brady -

A.J. Hinch says Detroit Tigers ‘escaped with win’ over Royals

It was not pretty, but the Detroit Tigers refused to die on Monday night, and A.J. Hinch knows his team escaped with a win over the Royals.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.