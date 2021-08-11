Pistons fans lose their minds as Cade Cunningham puts Jalen Green on skates [Video]

On Tuesday night, Detroit Pistons fans were a bit overexcited for an NBA Summer League game as No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham squared off against No. 2 pick Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets.

Watch as Green goes for the steal but Cunningham put him on skates before drilling a three-pointer.

Not surprisingly, Pistons fans lost their minds following the play.

The Pistons made the right pick! (Yes, unlike many crazies on social media, we know this is just one play from one Summer League game)

