Pittsburgh Steelers coach informs team he is retiring

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler has informed the team that he is retiring.
As noted by Pelissero, “Butler played 10 NFL seasons and was an assistant for 23 more, including 19 in Pittsburgh, where he was part of two Super Bowl wins. A big hole to fill on Mike Tomlin’s staff.”
#Steelers DC Keith Butler informed the team he is retiring, per sources.
Butler played 10 NFL seasons and was an assistant for 23 more, including 19 in Pittsburgh, where he was part of two Super Bowl wins. A big hole to fill on Mike Tomlin’s staff.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings