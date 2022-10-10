Detroit Lions Notes

Poll: Is Dan Campbell the right person for the job?

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Dan Campbell

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions played their worst game under the leadership of head coach Dan Campbell and there has been plenty of chatter about whether or not he is the right person for the job.

Following the game, Campbell put the blame on his shoulders, saying the Lions have reached “rock bottom.”

“Certainly, we did not play good football there,” Campbell said. “It was not good, it was the worst game of the season overall, as a team and that falls on me. You cannot play that way unless, you know, your head coach doesn’t have them ready, so that’s 100% on me.”

Personally, I think it is WAY too early to decide whether or not Campbell is the right person for the job but I am curious to see what you think.

