The 2022 NBA Draft will take place tonight and many fans around this area are hoping the Detroit Pistons select Jaden Ivey out of Purdue with the No. 5 overall pick.

It is well documented that Ivey has ties to Detroit as he lived in the area while his mom played for the Detroit Shock.

During a recent interview with The Spun, Ivey explained why the Detroit Pistons would be the perfect fit.

“I would love to go anywhere, but Detroit, my mom [Notre Dame head women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey] played for the Detroit Shock in the WNBA. I’ve lived in the area and I know what it’s like. Detroit [which picks fifth overall] could be an option.”

Embed from Getty Images

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Relax Pistons fans, Troy Weaver's got this

Potential Detroit Pistons pick Jaden Ivey has ties to Detroit Lions

What many do not know is that Jaden Ivey has another link to Detroit as his grandfather, James Hunter, played for the Detroit Lions.

James Hunter, was selected by the Lions in the first round of the 1976 NFL Draft. In 86 career games as a defensive back with the Lions, Hunter had 27 interceptions.

But the professional athletes in Ivey’s family don’t stop there as his father, Javin Hunter, who was a star athlete at Detroit Country Day High School before playing football at Notre Dame, also played in the NFL.

Javin Hunter was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in a total of 12 games with the Ravens in 2022. The following season, Hunter tore his Achilles tendon and missed the entire year. He eventually tried to make a comeback as a cornerback but he never panned out.

Nation, would you like to see the Detroit Pistons land Jaden Ivey in the 2022 NBA Draft?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

