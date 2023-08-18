Predicting the Detroit Lions’ starting offense for preseason matchup vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Predicting the Detroit Lions' starting offense for matchup vs. Jaguars

On Saturday afternoon (click here for game details), the Detroit Lions will continue their 2023 preseason schedule when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. Earlier in the week, Lions' head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he said that the starters and some key rookies will not be playing in the game. Knowing that many of the starters some rookies will get the day off, we thought we would try to predict what the starting offense will look like against the Jaguars.

What did Dan Campbell Say?

Here is what Campbell said earlier in the week about who will play in Saturday's game.

“Another reason we do these (joint practices) is that I feel like you’ve got two great days of work, banked a lot of reps, and so I don’t see us playing these starters this week. I don’t see it,” Campbell said via 97.1 The Ticket.

“We’re going to sit that core group again and let some of these young guys go. There may be a few select rookies we don’t play. We’ll see where we’re at there as well. But I think that’s the benefit of having (joint practices).”

Predicting the Detroit Lions' starting offense

Here is my best guess at the Detroit Lions‘ starting offense against the Jaguars:

QB – Nate Sudfeld

RB – Craig Reynolds

WR – Kalif Raymond

WR – Antoine Greene

WR – Dylan Drummond

TE – Brock Wright

LT — Obinna Eze

LG — Kayode Awosika

C — Brad Cecil

RG — Colby Sorsdal

RT — Matt Nelson

Predicting Which Veteran Offensive Players Will Not Play

This prediction is based on the assumption that the following starters and rookies will not play in Saturday's game:

QB – Jared Goff

RB – David Montgomery

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – Josh Reynolds

WR – Marvin Jones Jr.

LT — Taylor Decker

LG — Jonah Jackson

C — Frank Ragnow

RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RT — Penei Sewell

G/C — Graham Glasgow

Bottom Line: Proving Ground

After the Lions conducted two joint practices with the Jaguars earlier this week, Coach Dan Campbell decided to give his starters and certain rookies a break. This opens up a prime opportunity for newcomers and those vying for a spot on the 53-man roster to stand out.