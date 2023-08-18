Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Predicting the Detroit Lions’ starting offense for preseason matchup vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Detroit Lions' Starting Offense: Find out who we think will start (and who will sit out) on Saturday against the Jaguars.

Predicting the Detroit Lions' starting offense for matchup vs. Jaguars

On Saturday afternoon (click here for game details), the Detroit Lions will continue their 2023 preseason schedule when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. Earlier in the week, Lions' head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he said that the starters and some key rookies will not be playing in the game. Knowing that many of the starters some rookies will get the day off, we thought we would try to predict what the starting offense will look like against the Jaguars.

Inside The Article
Predicting the Detroit Lions' starting offense for matchup vs. JaguarsWhat did Dan Campbell Say?Predicting the Detroit Lions' starting offensePredicting Which Veteran Offensive Players Will Not PlayTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Proving Ground
Ben Johnson 2023 Detroit Lions Jared Goff Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions' starting offense

What did Dan Campbell Say?

Here is what Campbell said earlier in the week about who will play in Saturday's game.

“Another reason we do these (joint practices) is that I feel like you’ve got two great days of work, banked a lot of reps, and so I don’t see us playing these starters this week. I don’t see it,” Campbell said via 97.1 The Ticket.

Read More

Detroit Lions Fans Shine in NFL Tailgating Study

Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars: How to Watch, Listen To, and Stream

Frank Ragnow Says 2023 Detroit Lions Have ‘Freakin’ Grit Mentality'

“We’re going to sit that core group again and let some of these young guys go. There may be a few select rookies we don’t play. We’ll see where we’re at there as well. But I think that’s the benefit of having (joint practices).”

Predicting the Detroit Lions' starting offense

Here is my best guess at the Detroit Lions‘ starting offense against the Jaguars:

  • QB – Nate Sudfeld
  • RB – Craig Reynolds
  • WR – Kalif Raymond
  • WR – Antoine Greene
  • WR – Dylan Drummond
  • TE – Brock Wright
  • LT — Obinna Eze
  • LG — Kayode Awosika
  • C — Brad Cecil
  • RG — Colby Sorsdal
  • RT — Matt Nelson

Predicting Which Veteran Offensive Players Will Not Play

This prediction is based on the assumption that the following starters and rookies will not play in Saturday's game:

  • QB – Jared Goff
  • RB – David Montgomery
  • RB – Jahmyr Gibbs
  • WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • WR – Josh Reynolds
  • WR – Marvin Jones Jr.
  • LT — Taylor Decker
  • LG — Jonah Jackson
  • C — Frank Ragnow
  • RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai
  • RT — Penei Sewell
  • G/C — Graham Glasgow
Nate Sudfeld Detroit Lions Training Camp Teddy Bridgewater Detroit Lions' starting offense

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Limited Starter Participation:
    • The Detroit Lions are gearing up for their second preseason game. Lions' head coach Dan Campbell has already signaled that the team's starters, and some rookies, will not be participating in this game.
  2. Predicted Starting Offense:
    • In light of the announcement that the starters, and some rookies, will be sitting out, predictions for the Detroit Lions' starting offense against the Jaguars have been put forward. This includes players like Nate Sudfeld at QB, Craig Reynolds at RB, and a series of wide receivers and linemen like Kalif Raymond, Dylan Drummond, and Brock Wright, among others.
  3. Starters/Select Rookies Expected to Rest
    • The predictions are based on the assumption that several key veteran players, including Jared Goff (QB), Jahmyr Gibbs (RB), Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR), and several others in offensive lineman positions like Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell, will not be seeing playtime in the upcoming match.

Bottom Line: Proving Ground

After the Lions conducted two joint practices with the Jaguars earlier this week, Coach Dan Campbell decided to give his starters and certain rookies a break. This opens up a prime opportunity for newcomers and those vying for a spot on the 53-man roster to stand out.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?