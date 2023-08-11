Predicting the Detroit Lions’ starting offense for preseason matchup vs. New York Giants

Predicting the Detroit Lions' starting offense vs. Giants

On Friday night, the Detroit Lions will open up their 2023 preseason schedule when they take on the New York Giants at Ford Field. Earlier in the week, Lions' head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he said that many of the team's starters would not be playing in the game. Knowing that many of the starters will get the night off, we thought we would try to predict what the starting offense will look like against the Giants.

What did Dan Campbell Say?

Here is what Campbell said earlier in the week about who will play in Friday's game.

“I’m sure you guys can guess some of them,” Campbell said.

“That’s kind of the point is get real good work, two days, high intensity, a lot of density in there as well,” he said. “I mean, they hit us on some tempo offensively yesterday, which is great for our guys. I mean, that gets on you. So it's really good work.”

Predicting the Detroit Lions' starting offense

Here is my best guess at the Detroit Lions‘ starting offense tonight against the Giants:

QB – Nate Sudfeld

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs

WR – Kalif Raymond

WR – Jameson Williams

WR – Dylan Drummond

TE – Brock Wright

LT — Obinna Eze

LG — Kayode Awosika

C — Ross Pierschbacher

RG — Graham Glasgow

RT — Matt Nelson

Predicting Which Veteran Offensive Players Will Not Play

This prediction is based on the assumption that the following veteran starters will not play in Friday's game:

QB – Jared Goff

RB – David Montgomery

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – Josh Reynolds

WR – Marvin Jones Jr.

LT — Taylor Decker

LG — Jonah Jackson

C — Frank Ragnow

RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RT — Penei Sewell

Limited Starter Participation: The Detroit Lions are gearing up for their 2023 preseason opener against the New York Giants at Ford Field. Lions' head coach Dan Campbell has already signaled that many of the team's primary starters will not be participating in this game. Predicted Starting Offense: In light of the announcement that many starters will be sitting out, predictions for the Detroit Lions' starting offense against the Giants have been put forward. This includes players like Nate Sudfeld at QB, Jahmyr Gibbs at RB, and a series of wide receivers and linemen like Kalif Raymond, Jameson Williams, and Brock Wright, among others. Veteran Players Expected to Rest: The predictions are based on the assumption that several key veteran players, including Jared Goff (QB), David Montgomery (RB), Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR), and several others in offensive lineman positions like Taylor Decker and Jonah Jackson, will not be seeing playtime in the upcoming match.

Bottom Line: A Chance to Make A Statement

With the Lions holding a pair of joint practices earlier this week against the Giants, Dan Campbell likely will not play most of his starters on Friday night. With many of the starters resting, a golden opportunity arises for some of the rookies, and other players just trying to make the 53-man roster, to make a statement.