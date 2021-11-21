Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 11 matchup vs. Browns

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to win their first game of the 2021 season when they take on the Cleveland Browns on the road.

For the Lions to walk away with a win, they are going to have to get some offensive production.

Here is what the Lions starting offense should look like when they take the field on Sunday.

QB – Tim Boyle

RB – D’Andre Swift

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – Kalif Raymond

WR – Trinity Benson

TE – T.J. Hockenson

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Jonah Jackson

C – Evan Brown

RG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RT – Penei Sewell