Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Monday Night Football Injury Report: 2 Players Ruled OUT vs. Raiders

Detroit Lions Monday Night Football Injury Report: See who has been ruled OUT for the Lions' matchup against the Raiders.

Detroit Lions Monday Night Football Injury Report: *** Players Ruled OUT vs. Raiders

On Monday, the Detroit Lions will look to rebound from a 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens when they host the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field for a Monday Night Football spectacle. A win would push the Lions to a 6-2 season record, placing them in a favorable position as they near their upcoming bye week. Moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report for the week, and it reveals that several starters are at risk of sitting out the game.

Detroit Lions Injury Report Detroit Lions Monday Night Football Injury Report

Who is on the Final Injury Report?

Here is the Lions' final injury report for their Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

PlayerPositionInjuryThursdayFridaySaturdayGame Status
Jonah JacksonGankleNPNPNPout
David MontgomeryRBribsNPNPNPout
Frank RagnowCtoe/calfNPNPNPdoubtful
Benito JonesDTankleNPLPFPquestionable
Josh PaschalDLkneenot listednot listedNPquestionable
Malcolm RodriguezLBankleNPLPLPquestionable
Halapoulivaati VaitaiGbackLPLPLPquestionable
Jerry JacobsCBkneeFPFPFP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?