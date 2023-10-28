Detroit Lions Monday Night Football Injury Report: 2 Players Ruled OUT vs. Raiders

Detroit Lions Monday Night Football Injury Report: *** Players Ruled OUT vs. Raiders

On Monday, the Detroit Lions will look to rebound from a 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens when they host the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field for a Monday Night Football spectacle. A win would push the Lions to a 6-2 season record, placing them in a favorable position as they near their upcoming bye week. Moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report for the week, and it reveals that several starters are at risk of sitting out the game.

Who is on the Final Injury Report?

Here is the Lions' final injury report for their Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.