Predicting the winner of the Detroit Lions final three games of 2021

On Sunday, the Lions lost defeated the Arizona Cardinals to move to 2-11-1 on the season

Up next for the Lions are the Atlanta Falcons on December 26th.

Here is a look at the remainder of the Lions’ schedule along with who I think will win each game.

Week Date Opponent Time 1 – LOSS 9/12 49ers 1 p.m. 2 – LOSS 9/20 (Monday) @Packers 8:15 p.m. 3 – LOSS 9/26 Ravens 1 p.m. 4 – LOSS 10/3 @Bears 1 p.m. 5 – LOSS 10/10 @Vikings 1 p.m. 6 – LOSS 10/17 Bengals 1 p.m. 7 – LOSS 10/24 @Rams 4:05 p.m. 8 – LOSS 10/31 Eagles 1 p.m. 9 BYE 10 – TIE 11/14 @Steelers 1 p.m. 11 – LOSS 11/21 @Browns 1 p.m. 12 – LOSS 11/25 (Thursday) Bears 12:30 p.m. 13 – WIN 12/5 Vikings 1 p.m. 14 – LOSS 12/12 @Broncos 4:05 p.m. 15 – WIN 12/19 Cardinals 1 p.m. 16 – LOSS 12/26 @Falcons 1 p.m. 17 – LOSS 1/2/22 @Seahawks 4:25 p.m. 18 – WIN 1/9/22 Packers TBD

As you can see, I believe it will be a rough final stretch for the Lions in 2021 as I have them finishing the season with a 3-13-1 record.

What do you think?