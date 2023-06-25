There is no question about it, the 2023 Detroit Lions are investing a lot of cap space in their offense for the upcoming season. With a staggering budget of $126,504,464, the Lions are allocating 55.78% percent of their cap hit to their offensive unit, making it the fifth most expensive offense in the NFL.

The 2023 Detroit Lions are pumping money into their offense

Here is a chart from Spotrac showing how the Lions compare to other NFL teams in terms of their spending on the offensive side of the ball. As you can see, only the Browns, Raiders, Chiefs, and Ravens are investing more money into their offense than the Lions are.

- Advertisement -

The Offense Line Leads the Way

Not surprisingly, the Lions spend the biggest portion of their salary cap (27.65%) on their offensive line. In fact, the Lions currently have a higher percentage allocated to their offensive line than any other team in the NFL.

The Rest of the Offense

Following the offensive line, the Lions allocate 8.69 percent of their spending towards receivers, ranking 26th in the league in terms of expenditure. Subsequently, running backs account for 2.71 percent, placing the Lions at 27th in the league. Finally, tight ends receive 2.65 percent of the team's budget, making them the 28th highest-spending position in the NFL.

Key Points

The Lions are pumping money into the offensive side of the ball

The Lions are allocating more money to their offense than just four other teams in the NFL

Detroit is putting a higher percentage of their cap into their offensive line than any other team in the league.

Bottom Line: The Offense Should Lead the Way

The 2023 Detroit Lions are pumping money into their offense, and there is no question about it that it will be the strength of their team. If the offensive line can stay healthy, and Jared Goff can duplicate what he did during the Lions' final ten games of the season, it is going to be a special season in the Motor City.